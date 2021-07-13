Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 340 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 571.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after buying an additional 18,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $342.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.63. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.98 and a 1-year high of $356.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.18.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,518 shares of company stock worth $33,564,831 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

