Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 650.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $91.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.07. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $94.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

