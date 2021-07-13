Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 53,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 521,199 shares.The stock last traded at $150.40 and had previously closed at $147.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.75.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.60.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.