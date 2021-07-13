Fortinet, Inc. (NYSE:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen Sells 1,550 Shares

Fortinet, Inc. (NYSE:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00.
Fortinet stock opened at $255.79 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $259.47.
About Fortinet
Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.