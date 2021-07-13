FormFactor, Inc. (NYSE:FORM) CEO Mike Slessor Sells 15,010 Shares

FormFactor, Inc. (NYSE:FORM) CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $520,546.80.

FORM opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $52.39.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

