Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £174.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) price target on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Flutter Entertainment to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from £162.85 ($212.76) to £162.57 ($212.40) in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.70 ($208.65) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of £164.09 ($214.38).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £126.55 ($165.34) on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of £108.45 ($141.69) and a fifty-two week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of £134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.19 billion and a PE ratio of 444.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total value of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

