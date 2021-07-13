Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.79. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 122,315 shares changing hands.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.44.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 177.57% and a negative return on equity of 65.46%. The business had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 9.1% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 56,479 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 49.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 278,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 92,061 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 1,478.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 164,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 154,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 27.3% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 148,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 31,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries, for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities designed to maximize recovery in new and mature fields, as well as to reduce health and environmental risk by using greener chemicals.

