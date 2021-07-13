Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after buying an additional 38,932 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,421 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $130.40 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Several research firms have commented on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

