Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 600 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:BIO opened at $673.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $465.16 and a 1 year high of $689.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $614.34.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The business had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.