Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus reduced their target price on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

DraftKings stock opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.45. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,728,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,410,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,334,804 shares of company stock worth $115,656,800. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

