Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

EMN stock opened at $115.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.19. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

