Five9, Inc. (NYSE:FIVN) Director Robert Zollars Sells 3,407 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NYSE:FIVN) Director Robert Zollars sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $563,585.94.

Five9 stock opened at $188.44 on Tuesday. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.10 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75.

Get Five9 alerts:

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.