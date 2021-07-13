Five Below, Inc. (NYSE:FIVE) CAO Eric M. Specter Sells 9,900 Shares

Five Below, Inc. (NYSE:FIVE) CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00.

NYSE FIVE traded down $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $190.36. 8,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,052. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.61 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

