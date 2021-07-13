Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Position Cut by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Five Below by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after buying an additional 28,564 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Five Below by 17.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $192.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.61 and a 12-month high of $205.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.64.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.81.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

