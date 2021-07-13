FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 274,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 6,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

