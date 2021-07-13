First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.94

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.94 and last traded at $76.89, with a volume of 3405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.81.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.26.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,696,000 after purchasing an additional 853,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,656,000 after acquiring an additional 635,319 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 597.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 472,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after buying an additional 405,105 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,379,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,634,000 after buying an additional 137,076 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.