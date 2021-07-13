First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22, RTT News reports. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $196.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $198.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Compass Point upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.53.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.