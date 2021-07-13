First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22, RTT News reports. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.
First Republic Bank stock opened at $196.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $198.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.
About First Republic Bank
First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.