First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $24.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMBI. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

