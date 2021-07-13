First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to announce $21.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.30 million. First Bank reported sales of $18.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year sales of $85.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.60 million to $87.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $85.20 million, with estimates ranging from $83.80 million to $86.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Bank.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 26.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of FRBA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,121. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $251.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.97. First Bank has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,425,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 185,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 84,218 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 29,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 43.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. 44.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.