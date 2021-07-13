Financial Survey: Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) versus Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ovintiv and Brigham Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 5 14 0 2.74 Brigham Minerals 0 0 8 1 3.11

Ovintiv currently has a consensus price target of $30.45, suggesting a potential downside of 0.11%. Brigham Minerals has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.52%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Brigham Minerals.

Volatility and Risk

Ovintiv has a beta of 3.91, suggesting that its stock price is 291% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.9% of Ovintiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ovintiv and Brigham Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $6.09 billion 1.31 -$6.10 billion $0.35 87.09 Brigham Minerals $91.72 million 12.77 -$57.99 million $0.19 108.68

Brigham Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ovintiv. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brigham Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and Brigham Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv -117.55% 7.85% 2.34% Brigham Minerals -41.33% 1.72% 1.37%

Dividends

Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Brigham Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Ovintiv pays out 108.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brigham Minerals pays out 673.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ovintiv has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Brigham Minerals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Brigham Minerals on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Eagle Ford in south Texas, Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Duvernay in west central Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 61,000 net mineral acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 5,985 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 5,398 oil wells and 587 natural gas wells. Brigham Minerals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Austin, Texas.

