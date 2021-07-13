Financial Review: GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF) versus SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF) and SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GTN and SRAX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTN 0 0 1 0 3.00 SRAX 0 0 3 0 3.00

SRAX has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 78.31%. Given SRAX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SRAX is more favorable than GTN.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of SRAX shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of SRAX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GTN and SRAX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SRAX $14.65 million 7.25 -$14.70 million ($0.84) -5.45

GTN has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SRAX.

Profitability

This table compares GTN and SRAX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTN N/A N/A N/A SRAX -165.90% -84.63% -50.24%

Summary

SRAX beats GTN on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GTN Company Profile

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platforms that supply traffic information reports to radio and/or television stations. The company through its advertising spots offers information reports, such as traffic and news. Its advertising platform enables advertisers to reach audiences in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc., a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels. It also organizes and hosts investor conferences within the micro and small- cap space. The company markets and sells its services through its in-house sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Social Reality, Inc. and changed its name to SRAX, Inc. in August 2019. SRAX, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

