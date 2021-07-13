Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of FNF opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.65. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $414,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,054 shares of company stock worth $14,282,661 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

