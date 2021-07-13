Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $145.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $145.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

