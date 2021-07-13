Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Research Coverage Started at Jonestrading

Investment analysts at Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Femasys in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FEMY opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. Femasys has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

In related news, Director John Dyett acquired 53,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $691,755.00.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

