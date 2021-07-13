FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,492 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 13.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,013 shares of company stock worth $60,250,465. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

Shares of FDX opened at $299.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $302.11. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $155.53 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.