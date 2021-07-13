Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) PT Raised to $33.50

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $31.50 to $33.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $34.25 on Monday. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $341.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $194,670.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,625. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Federated Hermes by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

