F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Insider Buys £494.76 in Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) insider Jeffrey Hewitt bought 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 868 ($11.34) per share, for a total transaction of £494.76 ($646.41).

Shares of FCIT opened at GBX 869 ($11.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 847.14. The company has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.26. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 660 ($8.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 880 ($11.50).

Get F&C Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.