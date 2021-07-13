FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) vs. Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Head-To-Head Analysis

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) and Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get FAT Brands alerts:

This table compares FAT Brands and Mitchells & Butlers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -73.35% N/A -4.29% Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A

FAT Brands has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of FAT Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FAT Brands and Mitchells & Butlers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $18.12 million 8.56 -$14.86 million ($0.37) -34.30 Mitchells & Butlers $1.88 billion 0.86 -$142.90 million ($0.08) -47.25

FAT Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mitchells & Butlers. Mitchells & Butlers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FAT Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FAT Brands and Mitchells & Butlers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mitchells & Butlers 0 0 4 0 3.00

FAT Brands presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 36.96%. Given FAT Brands’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe FAT Brands is more favorable than Mitchells & Butlers.

Summary

FAT Brands beats Mitchells & Butlers on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets quick-service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of March 28, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Bonanza Steakhouse, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Elevation Burger, as well as franchised approximately 700 locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats. It also engages in the leisure retailing; property leasing, management, and development; and financing activities, as well as operates as a healthcare trustee. In addition, the company owns various trademarks. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 1,738 pubs, bars, and restaurants. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.