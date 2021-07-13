Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $54.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 75.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

