FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.88.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $339.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.49. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

