F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FNB. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.

FNB opened at $12.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in F.N.B. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 247,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 62,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 36,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 8.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 11.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

