Exelixis, Inc. (NYSE:EXEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NYSE:EXEL) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Exelixis reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00.

Shares of NYSE EXEL traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.80. 19,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,422. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $27.35.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

