Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Exagen stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. Exagen has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $140,470.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,208.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $162,652.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $319,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Exagen by 15,314.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 131,703 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exagen in the first quarter valued at $2,625,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exagen by 62.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 647,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Exagen by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exagen by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 38,728 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

