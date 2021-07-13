Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Exagen from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Exagen in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Exagen stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a current ratio of 16.41. Exagen has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. Research analysts expect that Exagen will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $162,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XGN. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Exagen by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

