Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $126.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Exact Sciences has outperformed its industry in the past year. Robust top-line growth during the first quarter of 2021, despite the pandemic-led headwinds, is impressive. The contraction in quarterly loss compared to the year-ago period buoys optimism. Revenues from the COVID-19 tests conducted during the quarter contributed to the top line. The company’s legacy Screening business saw an improvement in revenues on Cologuard volume growth. Expansion in gross margin bodes well. Notably, Exact Sciences exited the first quarter with better-than-expected numbers. On the flip side, continued dismal bottom-line performance in the first quarter is discouraging. Contraction in gross margin on escalating costs is worrisome as well. The company’s operating loss in the reported quarter does not bode well either.”

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EXAS. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

Truist Securities dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.53.

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.25. 949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,688. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

