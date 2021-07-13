EverQuote, Inc. (NYSE:EVER) Director John L. Shields Sells 3,000 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NYSE:EVER) Director John L. Shields sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $89,250.00.

EverQuote stock opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

