Everest Price Down 21.5% This Week (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. During the last seven days, Everest has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Everest has a total market capitalization of $21.77 million and $236,208.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000573 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00043938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00110257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00159567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,489.45 or 0.99787755 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.74 or 0.00960534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

