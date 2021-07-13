Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.78.

Shares of EVBG stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,956. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.90. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,613.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

