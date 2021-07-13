Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Now Covered by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

EVLO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

EVLO stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. FMR LLC increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 361,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

