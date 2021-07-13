Evedo Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.47 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00052918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.26 or 0.00881621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

