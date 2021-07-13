Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ EVAX opened at $6.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $119.42 million and a P/E ratio of -6.41.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVAX. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the first quarter worth about $1,325,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the first quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.