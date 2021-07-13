Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:EEFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:EEFT) to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. Euronet Worldwide posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,725%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

NYSE EEFT opened at $139.06 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $167.71.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.