Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Cut to “Neutral” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $127.75 on Friday. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $61.30 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.73.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.