Eugene H. Iv Walpole Purchases 2,300 Shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NYSE:BKSC) Stock

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NYSE:BKSC) insider Eugene H. Iv Walpole purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,702.00.

BKSC opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. Bank of South Carolina Co. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $25.65.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.