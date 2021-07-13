Eudaimonia Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.7% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $629,391,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $362.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,409,284. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $251.32 and a 52-week high of $362.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

