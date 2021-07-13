Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 66 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.31. 132,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $117.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.30.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

