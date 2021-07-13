Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 1,777 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.69. 234,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,002,146. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

