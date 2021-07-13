Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 326 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.9% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $169.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $445.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.70.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

