Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,032 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after buying an additional 698,028 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd grew its position in shares of Visa by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $3.06 on Tuesday, reaching $240.93. The stock had a trading volume of 197,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $241.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.40.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.56.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,797 shares of company stock worth $28,136,501. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

