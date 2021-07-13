Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 476.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,283 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 687,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $756,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 599,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,076,000 after purchasing an additional 47,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 106,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.59. 1,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,901. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.57. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

